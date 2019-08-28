AMI ZZ Top Giveaway: Contest Entry Ends Today

An AMI contest for a ZZ Top prize pack, celebrating the band’s 50 years in music, ends today, Aug. 28. Fans can enter on participating AMI jukeboxes or on the AMI Music app, available on iOS and Android.

The grand prize includes the ZZ Top Goin’ 50 box set, a 50th anniversary hoodie, hat, keyring and tote bag. The band formed in Houston in 1969, and has generated 11 gold, seven platinum and three multi-platinum records.

More information on future contests and news is available at www.amientertainment.com.