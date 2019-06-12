Mario Kart Arcade GP VR Launches at K1 Speed Irvine

The highly-awaited Mario Kart Arcade GP virtual reality experience launches today, June 12, at K1 Speed in Irvine, Calif., following the product’s success during its six months at Union Station in Washington D.C. and VR ZONE arcades in Tokyo and London.

The multiplayer VR experience allows four players at a time to hop into the specially-designed “Mario Karts” before racing through the iconic Mushroom Kingdom as Mario, Luigi, Peach or Yoshi.

Mario Kart Arcade uses the HTC VIVE system, featuring “industry-leading graphics but, in homage to the original game, VIVE’s Tracker technology will allow players to reach up and grab classic items like green turtle shells to pelt their opponents with.”

“The first location in the states in Washington D.C. proved to be a hit, and we’re eager to bring it to the West Coast, where we believe many are waiting to try it,” said Nick Iftner, VR sales manager at Bandai Namco Amusement America. “We are confident that VR ZONE Portal Irvine will be a huge success.”

For more information, visit www.k1speed.com and www.bandainamcoent.com.