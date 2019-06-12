Bennett, Gaga Play Aerosmith Pin

Like the music of Tony Bennett, who’s nearly 93 years old, playing pinball is timeless. The I Left My Heart in San Francisco singer posted a picture on Facebook recently showing him playing Stern’s Aerosmith machine backstage at a Lady Gaga show in Las Vegas, where she’s in residency at the Park Theater. The duo recorded an album together released in 2014.

Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler and Stern Pinball were excited about the legend playing their game, all commenting on the post, Tyler with the hashtag #YOUKNOWYOUVEMADEITWHEN.