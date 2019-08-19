Location-Based VR Seminar Available Online Now

You may have missed the recent Aug. 7 webinar on “The Explosion of Location Based Virtual Reality: Now & Future,” but you’re still in luck. The panel discussion featuring subject experts is available here. (After signing up for free, you’ll be directed to it.)

Organized by the folks behind the VRX Conference & Expo (held Dec. 12-13 in San Francisco), topics included which VR games, experiences and formats are proving most popular, the challenges centers and content creators are facing and more.

The panel was made up of Joanna Popper, HP’s global head of virtual reality for location-based entertainment; Chanel Summers, vice president of creative development at VRstudios; and Charles Westerberg, vice president of business development at Black Box VR. The discussion was moderated by Charlie Fink, an XR consultant and Forbes contributor.

