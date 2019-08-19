The Alley Installs Helios2 Laser Tag at Third Location

The third location of The Alley, located in Salina, Kan., just installed a 14-player Helios2 laser tag system, according to Zone Laser Tag.

The Alley, owned by Catherine DeSocio (who also happened to be the first female president of the Bowling Proprietors Assn. of America), also has Kansas locations in Wichita – opened in 2004 – and Hutchinson, opened in 2015.

“Zone is on the cutting-edge for what’s new and exciting in the world of laser tag,” DeSocio commented. “Pair that with the reliability of the equipment, there really wasn’t any other choice for us. Nothing ruins a player’s experience more than equipment that doesn’t work.”

More information is available at www.thealleysalina.com or www.lasertag.com.