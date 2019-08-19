Kessler Starts Blog On Out-of-Home Entertainment

Jim Kessler, owner of Lasertron, recently started a blog showcasing his opinions on out-of-home entertainment, building on his more than 30 years of experience in the attractions business. He posts them on his LinkedIn page and also sends them out via email.

In his most recent post, published Aug. 8, he discussed the Topgolf model of “bigger and better,” noting that the company joined together a video gaming experience with a real-world environment to great success – adding that they “totally reinvented what a driving range could be.”

For more information on Kessler’s Lasertron, as well as its upcoming Sept. 17-18 conference, visit www.lasertron.us. Call Ann or Greg to learn more about the conference and to reserve a spot (305-257-3930 or 716-748-6430).