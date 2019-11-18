Laserforce at New Scene75

Scene75 recently opened its largest location in Columbus, and Laserforce, which will be at IAAPA Booth #4078, was the laser tag supplier.

“I still recall our team’s initial conversations with (Laserforce COO Jeff Willy) where we questioned the durability of the Laserforce packs,” said Scene75 CEO Jonah Sandler. “To our surprise, we received a video clip within a few hours of the Laserforce team literally driving over a game pack with a truck! We were hooked from that moment.”

Schedule an appointment at IAAPA to meet with the Laserforce team. Who knows, maybe they’ll have a truck on hand to run over some equipment? Contact them at www.laserforcetag.com to find out!