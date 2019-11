Art Attack is excited for IAAPA since they’re bringing a brand-new attraction with them that’ll be unveiled at their booth, #5136. Stop by there to see it!

Calling the new attraction one of their “most exciting attractions ever,” they’ll also be offering some of their biggest show specials ever. “It is these innovations,” they say, “that will separate you from the competition and raise your bottom line.” Email [email protected] for more information about Art Attack’s new attraction.