Laser Tag Convention With Amusement Expo

As in past years, the Laser Tag Convention has partnered with Amusement Expo to hold its own seminars in conjunction with the show – this year from March 9-11 in New Orleans.

The convention will not only host seminars, but will have a reception and roundtable discussions, which have been a key draw for many. This year, the seminars are divided into two educational tracks: one for aspiring developers and one for veteran operators.

Among the speakers/seminars: Davor Franicevich, owner of Laser Tag of Baton Rouge and Laser Tag of Metairie, speaking on “Surviving 25 Years in an Ever-Changing Industry”; Suzanne Provenzano, owner of New Orleans’ Adventure Quest Laser Tag, talking to developers on “Avoiding Costly Startup Mistakes”; and Gavin Taylor, owner of Battle Sector-X in the U.K., who will discuss “Building Your Brand” for your laser tag attraction.

The convention organizers note that event attendees in the past have reported an average of 17 percent increase in sales numbers due to information they learned. Learn more by visiting www.lasertagconvention.com.