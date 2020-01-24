BPAA Winter Summit Brings Bowling Biz Together

Held in the heart of historic Charleston, S.C., BPAA’s Winter Summit offered attendees a what’s what and who’s who of bowling entertainment education and networking. The association hosted their annual summit at Belmond Charleston Place, where they had a full slate of seminars, exhibitors, meetings and social events.

Jon Brady, vice president of business development at Player One Amusement Group, was on hand and sent RePlay some photos and information on the well-attended gathering, which included key bowling proprietors like Dick Corley of Bowl New England, Andy Bartholomy of Andy B’s, QubicaAMF’s Pat Ciniello, Marc Pater of Premier Lanes, Mike Logan of Grand Station Entertainment, Lee Zavakos (Kids Bowl Free/Anchor Lanes/Royal Z Lanes), Rick Goins of Holiday Bowl, Tom Sawyer of Cordova Bowl and David Kellerman and Dot Ammons of Mel’s Lonestar Lanes.

Former Namco executive (now BPAA’s Bowling University guru) John Karabatsos led the seminar “Redemption, Games and the Guest Experience.” “It was a great seminar full of educational topics for the arcade such as game placement, game service, customer service, merchandising, pricing and cost of goods, and several other important topics,” Brady said.

Jill Christensen, Elnian Gilbert and Chad Murphy were among the other speakers. Learn more about the event at www.bpaa.com/bowlingsummit.