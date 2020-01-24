Pinball Arcade Bar Appears in Alabama

Rock ’N Roll Pinball, with its 29 modern and classic pinball machines and two multi-player video games, will be rolling into Opelika, Ala., soon. Its grand opening is set for March 17.

Stern’s new Stranger Things game will be among the lineup, which also features Aerosmith, Baywatch, Elvis and Star Trek, according to the Opelika Observer.

An avid pinball player himself, owner Ernie Rains purchased his first pinball machine in 2018 (The Beatles). “Although there’s still fun in the vintage pins, the modern ones offer more depth of play,” he said.

After an “eye-opening” trip to North Carolina’s Asheville Pinball Museum last year, Rains began connecting with local pinball enthusiasts on Pinside.com, and started to consider his rock ’n roll-themed pinball vision. All the games will be set to free play ($8 pay-once fee during lunch hours or $15 for all day). You’ll be able to visit them at 815 S. Railroad Avenue or online at www.rocknrollpinball.com.