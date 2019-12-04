Stern Promotes Holiday Sales

“Tis the season!” says Gary Stern, clad in a Santa outfit with a Stern Army graphic below his cartoon image. Stern Pinball is promoting its lineup of games ahead of the holidays – from the latest in Jurassic Park and Elvira’s House of Horrors to Star Wars, Iron Maiden and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Before and after IAAPA, where those first two games made their debut show appearance, Stern has been hosting launch parties in conjunction with the International Flipper Pinball Assn., in which players had a chance to win an official Elvira trophy and other prizes.

