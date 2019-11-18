LAI Debuts More New Games Than Ever Before

It’s going to be a busy IAAPA for LAI Games, which is set to debut a slew of new games at Booth #1034 this week. The company will showcase six, including Outnumbered, Pearl Fishery, HYPERpitch, Amazing Alley, Toy Frenzy and the Monster Munch ticket eater.

There will be an Outnumbered tournament to showcase that competitive game’s Tournament Kit, which comes with promotional materials, trophies, best-practice recommendations and other perks to get players interested.

LAI Games will also have its hit VR unit Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride on display with the three newest experiences (part of The Big Expansion Pack). Stop by their booth and learn more ahead of time at www.laigames.com/iaapa-2019.