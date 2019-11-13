LAI Games Hosting Live Outnumbered Tournament

Stop by IAAPA Booth #1034 to be a part of the LAI Games tournament for Outnumbered, which will showcase their Tournament Kit for the game.

“Outnumbered is a highly competitive game that’s perfectly suited for tournaments,” said Tabor Carlton, LAI’s marketing director. “We saw a real opportunity to grow the community around the game and also give location owners a real marketing tool to drive traffic through their doors.”

The Tournament Kit comes complete with promotional materials, trophies and all sorts of best-practice recommendations. The tournament at IAAPA will run from the opening of the trade show on Nov. 19 and run through 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 21. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m. with a live awards ceremony.

In other LAI Games news, the company recently hired sales pro John Bugh to lead their team’s growth. Bugh, now senior vice president of global sales and business development, will be responsible for accelerating and driving top-line annual growth for the company.

“We’re excited to be launching so many new and creative high earning games this season and right through 2020,” said CEO Mark Easte. “Adding John to our senior leadership team is a key element of our worldwide strategic growth plans for sales and our increasing commitment and support of our channel partners and customers.” More information is available at www.laigames.com.