If your redemption selection could use an update, Redemption Plus thinks you should stop by their IAAPA booth, #224, for a sneak peek of the company’s new website and updated Storyboards, which feature ready-to-order prize collections.

The company’s fan-favorite prize wheel is back this year, too. There will be chances to win money off Redemption Plus orders, Amazon gift cards and more. Click here to read more about their IAAPA plans. Learn more at www.redemptionplus.com.