Sega’s Mission: Impossible Experience, More at IAAPA

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to stop by IAAPA Booths #1506 and #1606 to see the new Mission: Impossible Arcade game from Sega. The “must-experience” game is presented in a 4-player “Super Deluxe Attraction” cabinet, and features “adrenaline-fueled” gameplay.

Sega says the game is packed with brand-new technology and is a major crowd pleaser, utilizing the popular Mission: Impossible film franchise tag. It is designed to look like the IMF safehouse in the movie series, conveying the feel of the top-secret hideout. Nine game stages are brought to life on two back-to-back 55” HD screens. Four powerful bass shakers are embedded in the floor in conjunction with surround sound and subwoofers that let players feel the explosive action.

The company will also have House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn, ATV Slam, TRANSFORMERS: Shadows Rising, Daytona Championship USA and Storm Racer at the trade show. More information is available at www.segaarcade.com.