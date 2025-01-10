Congrats to DGA’s John Russell Named One of The Hill’s Top Lobbyists

AAMA proudly announced that John Russell, a member of the DGA Group team representing the association, has been recognized as one of “The Hill’s Top Lobbyists for 2024” in the “Hired Gun” category.

“This prestigious honor highlights Russell’s exceptional work in Washington, D.C., advocating for critical issues on behalf of AAMA and the amusement industry,” wrote the association. “His strategic foresight, robust relationships, and deep understanding of the evolving political landscape have been instrumental in advancing AAMA’s government relations efforts, particularly as the nation navigates this period of political transition.”

AAMA Government Relations Committee Chairperson Howard McAuliffe said, “This well-deserved recognition speaks volumes about his dedication, expertise, and effectiveness in representing our industry’s interests. We appreciate the ability to have the best-of-the-best working for our membership in Washington, D.C.”

The DGA Group celebrated the achievement as well: “We are proud to announce that our Nicole Frazier, John Russell, and Gregory Walden have been named to The Hill’s exclusive list of top lobbyists in Washington, D.C. As the U.S. enters a period of transition with the new Trump administration, their strategic foresight, extensive relationships, and deep understanding of the evolving political landscape make them invaluable partners to our clients navigating this pivotal moment. Congratulations to Nicole, John, Greg and all those honored!”

AAMA members will have the unique opportunity to see John Russell in action during the upcoming February “Fly-In Visit” on the 12th and 13th to Washington, D.C. This event allows members to join AAMA’s government relations efforts, meet with their legislators and see firsthand how their advocacy shapes policies that impact the amusement industry. (Register here to attend the February “Fly-In”.)

Wrote the association, “AAMA congratulates John on this well-deserved recognition and expresses gratitude for his tireless dedication to representing our members’ interests. His expertise continues to make a meaningful impact on the future of our industry.”