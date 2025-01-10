Phoenix Area’s Level 1 Arcade Bar Closing Soon

Jan. 18 marks the final day for Level 1 Arcade Bar in downtown Gilbert, Ariz., according to KTAR. The 1980s skateboard-themed arcade bar opened in December 2019.

Owners explained in a notice on Facebook that their five-year lease is up and “several macroeconomic factors have caused us to put a microscope to our operations and determine whether or not we’re reasonably able to continue to serve the community in the best possible manner for another half decade.”

That turned out to be “no,” but they’re calling the final day a “To Be Continued” party and expect to reopen a Gilbert location in 2026. (The owners still operate Level 1 in nearby Mesa, where unused tokens or gift cards can be redeemed. They also own Rebel Wine Lounge, Alchemy 48 Speakeasy and Outcast Doughnuts.)