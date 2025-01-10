AAMA Members-Only D.C. Trip Coming Up

AAMA is planning its first Washington, D.C., lobbying “Fly-In Visit” of 2025 on Feb. 13 and is inviting its membership to sign up. In making the announcement, AAMA’s Pete Gustafson said, “This is your opportunity to be heard by your elected officials and help make a positive difference for you and your industry.”

During these “Fly-In” lobbying trips to Capitol Hill, participants can meet directly with those who represent their individual Congressional District and State Senate offices. In those meetings, organized by John Russell and the talented team at the association’s lobbying firm DGA Group, industry members share the challenges their businesses are facing and what they’d like their representatives to do to help.

Key industry-specific issues the group will address during this trip will include pushing back on proposed changes to the material makeup of coins. This was first brought up 10 years ago and is opposed by the amusement industry, as well as a coalition of other businesses like coin laundry, mass transit and parking meters.

Taxes are another major concern. Wrote the AAMA, “We want our small business members to be on a level playing field with big business. The big business tax breaks are permanent, small business tax breaks are set to end at the end of 2025. We want them made permanent.”

The AAMA delegation will also have talking points related to tariffs. “They will absolutely hurt our industry specifically and small businesses in general,” said AAMA. “There are critical components needed to build our games that are only produced in China. Blanket tariffs will have serious impact on the growth and expansion our industry has enjoyed over the past several years.”

For more information, email Pete Gustafson at [email protected] or register by clicking here.