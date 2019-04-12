Jersey Jack to Unveil Pin Tonight

The fifth pinball machine from Jersey Jack will debut at the Midwest Gaming Classic in Milwaukee tonight (April 12) at 7 p.m. Central time, according to owner Jack Guarnieri. Until then, mum’s the word. (Readers, any guesses as to the title of the new pin?)

A live stream of the announcement will be available on Twitch. Guarnieri said he’s also showing the mystery pinball machine tomorrow (April 13) at the Flip Expo in France, adding that the pin is a “game-changer.”

More information about Jersey Jack is at www.jerseyjackpinball.com.