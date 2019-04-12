Trending
AVS Has Houston Grand Opening

To celebrate its Houston branch’s new home at 8801 Jameel Rd., Suite 100, AVS Companies had its grand opening party yesterday (April 11) with customers getting to see the amusement and vending equipment showroom and eat some barbecue with execs and supplier reps.

Joe Franz and Rachel Ramos at the AVS grand opening party.

The company moved into the new 18,000-sq.-ft. facility late last year. Learn more about the company by visiting www.avscompanies.com. (Thanks to former AAMA exec VP John Schultz for being our roving reporter and sending in wonderful pictures from the party.)

