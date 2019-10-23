Jersey Jack Now Supporting Bluetooth

During a seminar at Pinball Expo over the weekend, Jersey Jack announced their games would be able to connect to Bluetooth headphones.

“What that means is that if you have Bluetooth wireless headphones, you can connect those to a Jersey Jack Pinball game on location so you can hear the game sounds better – directly through your headphones,” said company founder Jack Guarnieri.

There will be a button on the front of the game, or you can hold in the right flipper to be prompted to find and pair your headphones. This will be available to all games if you purchase a Bluetooth dongle (Dialed In already has one). The plan is to make the feature standard when JJP releases their next game.

The pinball company also announced automatic internet code updates – allowing operators to use wifi to update games instead of USB drives.

More information is available at www.jerseyjackpinball.com.