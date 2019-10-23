AMOA “On the Road” This Week in Illinois

On the road again – and back on campus! – is the Amusement & Music Operator Assn.

The association’s On the Road and On Campus program in Rosemont, Ill., will be held this week from Oct. 25-28 at the Westin O’Hare. During the On the Road program, attendees will hear from keynote speaker Kevin Wright, who will share how to attract, develop and ignite a generationally diverse team; Taylor McGlamery of Trustworkz, who will discuss how to best market and promote your company in today’s digital world; and Russ Van Natta of Creative Works, who will focus on virtual reality and esports.

AMOA is also extending the event with two additional “On Campus” seminars. The first session is “The Employment Journey – What You Need to Know,” hosted by Andrea Herran of Focus HR on Oct. 27. The second, “Social Engineering in a Digital World and the Human Capital Risk,” led by Brad Moody of Lowers & Associates, will be held on Oct. 28.

More information is available at www.amoa.com.