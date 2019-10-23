Embed Install in Abu Dhabi

The new Zeal Entertainment Center in Abu Dhabi’s Dalma Mall, covering 35,000 sq. ft. of attractions such as arcade games, virtual reality and bowling, is powered by Embed. The cashless tech company installed 27 smartTOUCH readers at the center.

“Teaming up with Zeal Entertainment to provide them with our integrated cashless solution is an exciting opportunity for us to help them achieve greater operational efficiency in their multi-complex site of fun games, bowling and attractions,” said Rosa Tahmaseb, Embed’s EMEA managing director.

More information is available at www.embedcard.com.