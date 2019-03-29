InterFun Expo Heads to UK

With more than 40 exhibitors like Bandai Namco Amusement Europe, iPlayCO, Hangfast and Action Tag among many others, the InterFun Expo 2019 in Leeds, U.K., is set for April 30-May 1. The event will be held at New Dock Hall, part of the Royal Armouries Museum canal-side complex.

“It’s the place where operators from diverse locations can meet the suppliers transforming visitor experiences,” said Christine Butterworth, managing director of InterGame Events. Operators and managers of family fun centers will get a look at interactive surfaces, indoor and outdoor play, virtual reality, digital content and much more.

“We hope the event will prove to be a hub where operators looking to distinguish themselves from the competition in terms of innovation and creativity can draw inspiration,” added Butterworth. She and her team have also confirmed a line-up of industry experts who will share their knowledge and insight as part of the free seminar series that will run alongside the product showcase. The sessions will cover a host of topics, including visitor attraction trends, tapping into the Millennial generation, new tech, marketing tips and cashless operating.

The InterFun Expo is free to attend. To register, visit www.interfunexpo.com.