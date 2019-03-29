Expo Exceeds Expectations

The growth of Amusement Expo International, which concluded its 2019 go-round yesterday, March 28, was a surprise to no one who walked the trade show floor. Event organizers have the numbers to confirm it, too.

The Amusement Expo’s report to the board of directors showed 179 exhibitors compared to 169 last year, 488 booths sold compared to 430 in 2018 and 50 new exhibitors compared to 42. There were around 2,000 attendees at the March 26 Education Day.

There were two winners this year for the AMOA’s Innovator Awards – TouchTunes with their Fusion Music System and Bay Tek Games for Connect 4 Hoops.

Much more coverage of the Expo will be featured in the May issue of RePlay.