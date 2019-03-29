New Orleans It Is!

The site of the 2020 Amusement Expo has been chosen and this year’s Vegas show attendees certainly sounded excited for the change of pace and place – heading down to the Big Easy next March.

After those record numbers from this year’s event, organizers expect another great turnout next year. In fact, Brian Glasgow of the W.T. Glasgow management team said five companies have already signed up, including a big-name distributor that plans on increasing booth size.

Want to hop on the ball alongside them? Visit www.amusementexpo.org to get those early-bird rates ($20.95/sq. ft.), good through June 3. The 2020 show will be held at the New Orleans Hilton and Ernest N. Morial Convention Center March 9-11.