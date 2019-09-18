Intercard to Thailand Show

Intercard will be among the companies “bringing the future” to the Thailand Amusement and Attraction Parks Expo (TAAPE) in Bangkok this week. Held Sept. 19-21, the Southeast Asian show will be at the Impact Exhibition & Convention Centre.

There will be 560 booths and exhibitors coming in from more than 20 different countries. The St. Louis-based cashless technology provider Intercard will be at Booth #D19. They’ll be showing off all their hardware and software, like The Edge Mobile App Collection.

Learn more at www.intercardinc.com.