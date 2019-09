Interested in buying Sega’s Power Roll game? Shaffer Distributing is offering a “90 Days, No Pay” promotion good through Sept. 30.

With simple pull and release gameplay, Power Roll features an “eye-catching cabinet design with attractive lighting effects” and Shaffer calls it a game with “irresistible attraction for players of all ages.

For more information about the deal, call (800) 282-0194 or contact [email protected].