Intercard Offers Bowl Expo Promo

Stop by Booth #669 at the Bowl Expo to see Intercard and their Balance & Recycle Station, a compact unit designed to fit almost anywhere. The company says anyone who signs a contract at the show will get one free (a $649 value).

The Intercard booth will be headed by North America sales manager Bill Allen and his team of sales experts, who will also be demonstrating the new iTeller Element kiosk and The Edge mobile apps collection, and other products. He can be reached ahead of the show to schedule a meeting: [email protected].