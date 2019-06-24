Brian Duke Joins Semnox

With more than 35 years of experience in the amusement industry, Brian Duke has been welcomed aboard at Semnox Solutions as its senior client partner. He’s spent the last eight years in the debit card system sector as Sacoa’s director of new business development.

“I’m so happy to now be part of the Semnox team and help the company grow their business here,” Duke said. “My time in the industry has taught me a lot about what customers need and want from a debit card system, and I have always been very impressed with what the Parafait system can do for operators, so I’m really excited about this great opportunity with them.”

Duke can be reached by email at [email protected] or at 510-376-9607.