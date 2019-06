Apple Industries is bringing its pin-themed photo booth to Bowl Expo this week, along with their most recent effort, Marvel Adventure Lab. They will be at Booth #601.

The Bowling Booth Edition offers bowling-themed photo strips and 4×6” prints. The photo booth also has social media connectivity, “So your customers will promote your location while posting their photos on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.”

If you can’t make it to the Expo, the company can be reached at [email protected].