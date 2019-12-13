Indie Pinball Manufacturer Releasing Rick and Morty Game

Spooky Pinball, a pinmaker that began manufacturing machines in 2013, recently announced its plans for a Rick and Morty pinball machine – based on the hit TV show. The production run is being capped at 750 units.

Otherwise, details from the Benton, Wis.-based factory are mostly under wraps, though the teaser trailer noted “Christmas 2019,” presumably as the release date. To be added to the info list, email [email protected] or [email protected]. Read more about the company and its history at www.spookypinball.com/about-us.