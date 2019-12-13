Elaut Group Growing Domestic, Int’l Sales Teams

Elaut Group USA recently announced some changes to its domestic and international sales teams. Paula Rinker has been appointed to a newly-created position – merchandise and programs manager. She’ll be responsible for selecting the merchandise that will comprise specific product mixes for Elaut and Coast to Coast cranes.

The company hired Jeff Tash as a sales representative. Most recently with Moss Distributing, Tash brings experience as a sales professional with street and arcade operator relationships.

Internationally, Elaut Belgium has added Laurens De Smedt, who will assume the role of business process manager. A third generation Verstraeten (Eric Verstraeten is Elaut Group’s CEO), Laurens will be responsible for ensuring that business processes are optimized to further the company’s long-term goals.

Also joining the Elaut International sales team is Brian Castillo Farano, who worked his way up from an operator and temp through admin and project management roles to join Elaut as a sales representative for its European customers.

In other news, Elaut Group USA has almost completed their move from Hypoluxo, Fla., to their 85,000-sq.-ft. facility in Lake Worth Beach, Fla. With the three companies, all in one building, Group CEO Eric Verstraeten and Family will have firmly planted roots on American soil. “This is the realization of a plan that has been in development for many years!” he said. “It is a very exciting time as we celebrate our 60th anniversary this month.” More information is available at www.elaut-amusement.com.