LAI Games Pushes Outnumbered Tourney

To showcase the Tournament Kit for their new Outnumbered game, LAI Games opened a three-day tournament at IAAPA, which featured each of the three different stages of the game.

YouTube personality Angel from Plush Time Wins took the top spot for the Old West-themed High Noon; Stacey F. won first place for alien-themed Deep Space and Adam Pratt of the Arcade Heroes blog dominated the zombie-themed Quarantine Zone. More than 100 participants took part in the tournament.

In other news, LAI Games’ Shannon Perell was part of an expert panel at IAAPA’s 2nd Annual XR Summit, which discussed the trends of VR in location-based entertainment. Perell “explained the challenges faced by LAI Games as they south to bring their Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride to market, and how the company addressed them, resulting in one of the most successful games in the industry.” To learn more, visit www.laigames.com.