IAAPA Closes Today; Brass Ring Winners Are…

Happy Friday, Nov. 22! It’s the final day of IAAPA Expo 2019, and the trade show has been another big one. There are 1,146 exhibitors and 42,200 registrants, already up more than 1,000 from last year’s total. Same with the number of “qualified buyers,” up to 27,500 this year from last year’s final 26,000 total.

Congratulations to this year’s Brass Ring Award winners, who were announced at a ceremony Wednesday night that was livestreamed on the IAAPA Facebook page. Cinergy Entertainment’s Amarillo facility won Top FEC of the World, a well-deserved honor for Jeff Benson’s company, which is opening a sixth location next year in Kansas City.

Among the other winners: Bay Tek Entertainment with Connect 4 Hoops and Betson/Raw Thrills with Super Bikes 3, both Best New Product in the Arcade & Video Games and Equipment category.

In the Midway Games and Equipment category for Best New Product, Bob’s Space Racers won for Hang Time. Bob’s also won IAAPA’s Image Award, given to the best exhibit. Other Best New Product awards went to Redemption Plus in the Services, Equipment & Supplies category and to Delta Strike for its Genesis system.

If you missed the big event, start thinking early about IAAPA 2020… held next year in Orlando from Nov. 17-20.