For a limited time, operators can get all the equipment they need now with Univest’s special finance offer. The company is offering a no payment until May 2020 option at a 5.99 percent APR. Buyers can choose between a 36, 48 or 60-month option. Univest encourages those interested to contact Jim Hines at [email protected] or at 978-764-0709. The team is also at IAAPA Booth #2010 if you want to stop by for more information!