Hurry! AAMA Fundraiser Sponsorship Extended

The AAMA’s charitable foundation has extended its deadline for people to sponsor the Honor Roll fundraiser for this year’s Amusement Expo International until today, March 4, at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

They’re closing in on their $37,500 goal, which is the aim before the end of the trade show, March 28 in Las Vegas. The AAMA helped raise $112,500 in 2018 and supports various organizations like Children’s Miracle network and The Sunrise Association.

To support the fundraiser, regardless of the sponsorship deadline, visit www.coin-op.org and click Honor Roll Fundraiser under the AAMA Charity tab or call 847-290-9171.