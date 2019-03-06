Triotech Goes with Larose as COO

Sylvain Larose, who has worked with the interactive attractions manufacturer Triotech since 2004, has been appointed as its chief operating officer. Most recently, Larose was the company’s chief financial officer.

“Sylvain has the skills, and especially an in-depth knowledge of the market, and so will play a key role in defining our future orientations and business strategies,” said Ernest Yale, founding president of Triotech. “Renowned for his dynamic approach and his thoroughness, he will help the company reach its business goals and make sure that our products continue to stand out in amusement parks and tourist attractions around the world.”

More information is available atwww.trio-tech.com.