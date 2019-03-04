AMOA-NY Picks Its Man of the Year

Jamie Sura, senior vice president of sales for TouchTunes, will be recognized as AMOA-NY’s “Man of the Year” on May 7 from 6-9 p.m. at Patrizia’s in New York.

Sura has been with TouchTunes since 2009 and helped the company build its network to more than 65,000 locations.

In addition to honoring Sura, the organization will host a yet-to-be-named “Jukebox Artist of the Year.” Last year, it was C.J. Ramone of The Ramones and Dick Manitoba of The Dictators. Past artists include B.J. Thomas, Tony Orlando and Dianne Warwick.

Guests will also take part in a 13-course dinner at the “old-world Italian” restaurant Patrizia’s. Tickets cost $375 per person for AMOA-NY members and $500 for non-members.

Checks should be made payable to AMOA-New York and sent to Danny Frank, executive director, AMOA-NY, c/o Emerson Amusements, 72-10 51st Rd., Woodside, NY 11377. Any questions about the event can be directed at Frank by emailing [email protected] or calling 212-279-1041.