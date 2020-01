Hologate recently won an Aurea Award at the second annual conference event that honors excellence in VR and AR entertainment. They took home the prize for their Blitz motion simulator attraction.

Held at Europapark in Rust, Germany, the event shares innovative, cutting-edge products, and immersive technology and entertainment. The conference also includes workshops and talks, plus networking opportunities. Learn more at www.hologate.com and www.aurea-award.com.