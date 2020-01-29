Redemption Plus Implements “Co-CEO” Leadership Model

Christina Long and Mike Tipton have taken over the day-to-day operations of Redemption Plus, according to the company, sharing the CEO title.

“Having a succession plan has been my 5-year plan for the last 15 years,” remarked outgoing CEO Ron Hill. “I believe Christina and Mike’s combined experience and strengths provide a balance that will help us execute at a higher level for our customers and employees. This is really the job they’ve already been doing throughout 2019. We are just making it official.”

Long, previously the “chief culture & people officer,” now goes by chief operations development officer. She’s been with Redemption Plus for more than five years, and brings her wealth of experience to the role of developing employees to oversee the internal operations of the company, among other duties.

Tipton, VP of sales and marketing since 2017, is now the chief operations growth officer, and will “deliver innovation to the marketplace through e-commerce refinement, product and service offerings, and customer-facing technology.”

In addition to the co-leadership model, Redemption Plus also recently announced four other employment updates:

-Tabatha Bender, longtime content guru for the company, was promoted to marketing manager, where she’ll oversee the marketing team and marketing strategy implementation.

-Holly Shoaf was promoted to an account manager role. She has been in customer service with Redemption Plus for four years.

-Sadie Barker, who joined the company in May 2017, is the new HR director. She’s been “instrumental in employee engagement, workforce development and human resource efforts” as the company’s HR business partner.

-Steve Jordan, Redemption Plus’ chief financial officer of nearly 20 years, retired at the end of 2019. “There isn’t anyone who has been more instrumental in the growth and stability of Redemption Plus for such an extended period of time over the course of our 24 years in business,” Hill said. “We are excited Steve will be staying with us on a part-time basis as a contracted fractional CFO.” Learn more about the company at www.redemptionplus.com.