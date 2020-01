The ATM Industry Assn.’s executive director David Tente has put to rest a persistent urban legend. While reporting on the recent uptick in ATM crimes in the Chicagoland area, a caller into John Williams’ morning talk show on WGN Radio repeated the myth that ATMs were engineered to shred the cash in a cassette if tipped over or stolen.

Tente busted that myth during a 16-minute segment that covered a wide range of topics, including crime and consumer-related issues. Listen here.