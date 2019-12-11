Hologate Hits 5 Million

Hologate recently surpassed a whopping 5 million total players, a major milestone for the virtual reality company.

“We are extremely grateful for the players, operators and owners that have helped us reach this massive achievement,” said CEO Leif Petersen. “Being able to create an experience that is so globally valued is truly an honor for us.”

Many top entertainment venues worldwide have experienced notable success with the Hologate system, the company reports. Creative Works, its North American distributor, shared a success story from Andretti Indoor Karting & Games, which you can read on their website.

“This milestone shows the enormous impact this attraction brings to venues all over the world,” said Armando Lanuti, president of Creative Works. “The revenue and ROI numbers are great for operators, but more importantly we love seeing the smiles on customers’ faces when they play.”

More information about the attraction maker is available at www.hologate.com. Or you can stop by one of more than 300 active locations in 31 countries and five continents where Hologate has installs, including one of their flagship locations – Two Bit Circus in Los Angeles.