Headquarters Beercade Expanding in Chicago

A popular arcade bar in Chicago is opening up another location in a different neighborhood, according to Chicago Eater. Headquarters Beercade, currently in the city’s River North neighborhood, is planning a new location about four miles south in Pilsen. It is expected to open in early 2020.

One of the owners, Chireal Jordan, describes the biz as a “cool neighborhood bar with cool neighborhood prices.” The new 4,000-sq.-ft. space bears many of the hallmark features of the current location, though it won’t be a duplicate. What’s definite is vintage arcade games, food and beverage.

HQ Beercade also has a location in Nashville. More about the company is available at www.hqbeercade.com.