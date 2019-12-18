Hologate Announces New Tower Tag Esports Game

Tower Tag, which Hologate calls “the global esports phenomenon where teams battle each other in epic laser tag VR,” has found a home in Hologate’s Arena as its newest game. It’s available now at more than 300 Hologate locations worldwide.

The company says Tower Tag is one of the most anticipated multiplayer experience in the world. “For those of you longing for a true esports opportunity in Hologate, look no further,” they said. Like other great games, it’s easy to play yet hard to master – a hallmark of a great esports experience. Learn more at www.hologate.com.

See a video here.