Brunswick Bowling Signs PBA Sponsorship Deal

Brunswick Bowling Products just signed a three-year, multimillion-dollar sponsorship and product registration agreement with the Professional Bowlers Assn., according to the company.

The agreement ensures that products for all brands will be represented on the PBA tour, including Brunswick, Columbia 300, DV8, Ebonite, Hammer, Radical, Track ball brands, Brunswick and Hammer bowling shoes and all of the accessories for Ultimate Bowling Products and Powerhouse brands.

“The PBA sponsorship was one of our top priorities as a follow up to the recent Ebonite acquisition,” said Corey Dykstra, CEO of Brunswick Bowling Products. “This multi-year agreement with the PBA confirms our commitment to all of our consumer brands and to growing the sport of bowling.” More information is available at www.brunswickbowling.com.