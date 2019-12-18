BMI Merchandise Welcomes New VP of Biz Development

Chris Parente is the new vice president of business development for BMI Merchandise, the company recently announced.

“We believe the knowledge Chris has acquired in so many areas throughout his successful career will certainly be a great addition to our dedicated team,” said company president Shelley Fernandez-Katz. “As BMI continues our mission and promise to our customers to constantly innovate and create solutions to help grow their business, Chris will help us continue to evolve as the industry leader.”

Parente brings with him more than 23 years of experience in the merchandise industry with Rhode Island Novelty and Little Kids Inc. Visit the company online at www.bmimerchandise.com.