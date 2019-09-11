LAI to Debut Amazing Alley

A two-lane mixed reality alley bowler from LAI Games – Amazing Alley – will make its debut at the IAAPA show in November. The company says this redemption unit features intuitive play and colorful holographic feedback when balls are successfully sunk into holes.

Players can win an accumulating bonus jackpot by collecting a star over each of the holes, which the manufacturer says adds “an extra layer of excitement to the game.”

Amazing Alley has a carnival-themed cabinet that LAI deems “perfect for midways.” It can also be linked in multiples of two (meaning four total lanes) with a bonus marquee. Visit www.laigames.com for more information or stop by IAAPA Booth #1034 during the show.