Big Buck Hunter Teams With Busch Beer for Promo

Beginning Sept. 1, Busch Beer will begin a nationwide campaign to drive traffic to Big Buck HD machines, according to Raw Thrills.

A special version of the game will be activated on all online machines that day in conjunction with a promotional kick-off event at the NASCAR Bojangles 500 race in Darlington, S.C., which will include the unveiling of a Big Buck Hunter-themed #4 car driven by Kevin Harvick.

The Great White Buck Challenge will be one of the promotions. Busch and game developer Play Mechanix will offer a special edition Hunting Permit player card (purchase on www.bigbuckhd.com). The card will cost $5 in player account credits, and Busch Beer will donate $5 to the National Forest Foundation in return.

Once the player receives their Hunting Permit, they can unlock the Great White Buck Challenge; they can then take their best shot at any online Big Buck HD machine, which will give them the opportunity to bag the Great White Buck on a Whitetail hunting site in the game. If the player is successful, they’ll get five entries into a sweepstakes for a free Busch themed Big Buck HD machine.

Busch wholesalers will be delivering promotion packs to bar locations throughout the country that have signage, coasters and even offer free play coupons when a patron purchases a Busch Beer.

The promotion goes through the end of the year, and is for players 21-and-up in the U.S. only. Operators who want to get involved can email [email protected] or call 866-646-1975 for more information.